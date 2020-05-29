Mid-sized Federal Bank’s fourth quarter performance had mixed signs of what lies ahead. While the lender reported strong operating metrics, the potential pressure on asset quality due to covid-19 pandemic should give investors reason to worry.

First the good news.

The bank’s operating performance was strong with pre-provisioning operating profit growing by 27%. This is notable since operating profit growth was in low single digits for the past two quarters. The bank has increased provisions which brought down its net bad loan ratio from a year ago period. Further, Federal Bank also set aside ₹93 crore towards specific risks expected from covid-19 pandemic. In other words, the bank has increased its protection from future risks.

In the light of this the 21% drop in net profit and the fact that it misses street estimates was shrugged off by investors. Perhaps this also explains the initial 3.7% rise in the share price on Thursday following the release of the results. Today, shares are up 3.8%.

But Federal Bank has challenges ahead, mainly on the asset quality front. Analysts at Morgan Stanley noted that provisions are unlikely to taper off in the coming quarter. In fact, even the operating profit may come under stress owing to a sharp deceleration in loan growth due to the pandemic, the brokerage said.

Another worry is that Federal Bank’s loss absorption capacity is lower than its peers. To begin, its provision coverage ratio at 53.39% is low compared with peers. For instance, lenders such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank have coverage ratios of above 70%. What’s more is that 35% of Federal Bank’s loan book is under moratorium,higher than these peer banks. It is clear that The bank needs to beef up its provisions even more.

Ergo, analysts expect earnings to get impacted in the coming quarters. “We cut our FY21E estimates sharply by 19% as we factor in the higher credit cost and slight moderation in business growth while maintaining our FY22E projections," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd wrote in a note.

That said, valuations seem to reflect much of these risks, according to analysts. The stock has lost 53.5% since February and trades at a discount to its estimated book value for FY21.

