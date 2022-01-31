Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday said it has extended the deadline to submit bids for auctioning properties of Kerala Housing Finance Ltd in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest deadline to submit bids for the six immovable properties of Kerala Housing Finance is 15 February. It was 31 January earlier.

The auction will be held on 18The property was scheduled to be auctioned on 4 February.

Considering the Covid-19 situation and existing in Kerala and for the convenience of proposed bidders for their visit and submission of bids, it has been decided to extend the last date of submission of the bids and the date of e-auction, Sebi said in a statement.

The Secrurities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had on 10 January announced the auction of properties of Kerala Housing Finance at a reserve price of ₹1.3 crore to recover dues.

The properties to be put on sale include land parcels and flats situated in Kerala, along with an Ashok Leyland AC Semi Deluxe Airbus. The move is part of Sebi's effort to recover investors' money.

Kerala Housing Finance had garnered funds from investors through issuance of securities without complying with the regulatory norms. Quikr Realty Ltd has been engaged by Sebi to assist it for sale of the properties through e-auction platform C1 India.

The intending bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigations, attachments, acquisition liabilities of the assets prior to submitting their bid, it added.

According to a Sebi order, Kerala Housing Finance had issued six series of secured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) labelled A to F to 23,538 allottees and mobilised funds to the tune of ₹158 crore during 1999-2014.

In addition, the company had allotted preference shares to a total of 1,071 investors and garnered ₹19 crore during 2014-15 and 2015-16.

In August 2017, Sebi had directed Kerala Housing Finance and its promoters as well as directors to refund investors' money, along with interest, within 180 days.

The move came after the regulator received a reference from the National Housing Bank stating that Kerala Housing Finance had raised funds from the public without complying with the regulatory requirements.

