Devyani's domestic struggles continue as it integrates Thai acquisition
Devyani International Ltd’s March-quarter (Q4FY24) results were adversely affected by muted growth in the Indian market. Yet, the company reported almost 39% year-on-year revenue growth thanks to its acquisition of 274 KFC restaurants in Thailand.