KFin Tech surpasses CAMS in mcap: Is the market overhyping its diversified revenue stream?
Summary
- KFin Technologies has outpaced CAMS in market capitalization, fuelled by its diversified revenue model. While its international and corporate registrar segments add resilience, questions remain about whether the street is overvaluing its reduced reliance on domestic mutual funds.
Shares of KFin Technologies Ltd hit a new lifetime high of ₹1,620 apiece on Thursday, marking a meteoric rise from its lacklustre debut in December 2022 at ₹364, slightly below its public issue price of ₹366. The stock has more than quadrupled since then, a sharp reversal after languishing below its issue price for nearly six months. What has sparked this dramatic turnaround?