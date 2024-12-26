Before taking a view on that, investors should note the fundamental difference in the revenue streams of both companies. KFin’s revenue stream is more diversified than that of CAMS. For FY24 and H1FY25, domestic MF operations accounted for about 70% of KFin’s total revenue, compared to CAMS’s higher dependency at 87% during the same period. Note that, KFin’s diversification stems from its exposure to the international MF business and its strong presence in the domestic corporate registrar segment.