Kia’s Sonet heats up competition in compact SUV; car demand to cushion Maruti

Some say Sonet may undercut the demand for its group company’s vehicle Venue. “We believe the Sonet is likely to dent Hyundai Venue’s sales more than Brezza, given its similar pricing as well as similar engine options (1.2L, 1L petrol options vs 1.5L petrol option for Brezza)," analysts at Elara Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a note. L is litre and indicates engine size.