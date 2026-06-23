Is Kirloskar Oil Engines stock running ahead of fundamentals after 25% jump this week?

Investors will closely track the impact of new orders on financials for more cues. “Kirloskar’s entry into hyperscalers as well as its fast-growing overall powergen and industrial business is resulting in a further reduction in the valuation discount versus Cummins, which we believe will play out as such orders increase,” observed Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Kirloskar’s stock now trades about 53 times FY27 estimated earnings versus Cummins India’s 57.5 times, as per Bloomberg.