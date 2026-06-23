Is Kirloskar Oil Engines stock running ahead of fundamentals after 25% jump this week?

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd’s shares jumped 20% on Monday, and rose another 3% on Tuesday, hitting a new 52-week high of ₹2,720, after a big-ticket order award. The order from a digital infrastructure company, HyperNext, involves the supply of 96 units of 2,500 KVA power generators (gensets), totalling 192 megawatts (MW) for its data centres.
The order marks a big inroad into data centres. “The data centre segment is dominated by Cummins (80%+ market share) and, thus, this news flow represents a key breakthrough highlighting reduced technology gap,” noted JM Financial Institutional Securities. Amid rising adoption of artificial intelligence, India’s data centre market is expected to grow sharply over the next five years, from 1,500MW in 2025.
The order award is thanks to Kirloskar’s enhanced focus on product innovation, particularly in the high-horsepower (HHP) segment, introducing engines up to 3,000/3,300 KVA. Its share in HHP segment reached double digits in FY26, from negligible in FY22.