Open offers are usually great. They tend to unlock value for shareholders. But private equity firm KKR’s open offer to shareholders for a 26% stake in JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd at ₹745 per share has not much of a premium for a significantly better business franchise. The premium was just about 4% higher than Thursday’s close. The scrip quoted ₹718 apiece in early trade on Friday.

KKR is seeking to acquire a controlling 54% stake, making open offers in tranches. It also has the option of acquiring a further stake from the promoters if it is not quite able to acquire the 54% even after the above transactions.

In fact, the promoters have agreed to sell as much as a 38.9% stake for now. That means KKR will have to acquire about 15.1% through open offer.

Its recent offer commands a poor premium to the market price. “The purchase price represents price-earnings of 22 times on trailing earnings of ₹34. This in our view doesn’t represent any premium for the franchise that has improved significantly in the recent past. At the same time, the deal provides a fair exit to the promoters," said Kunal Damesha, analyst at Systematix Securities.

JB Chemicals has been treading on the growth path in recent times. Besides, pharma stocks have been the flavour of the season, post covid-19, as demand for drugs is rising.

Even with the coronavirus-disrupted logistics, JB Chemicals is likely to post a decent growth this year. “Growth will moderate in FY21 owing to one-off covid-related disruptions. However, we still expect JBCP’s India business to grow in double-digits in FY21, based on trends seen in April and May-20," said analysts at IIFL Securities in a recent note to clients.

JB Chemicals’ positive growth against the Indian Pharma Market’s declining growth in April and May shows that the company’s products are doing reasonably well in an uncertain market.

The stock, of course, has got a fillip after covid-19’s push to pharma stocks, and surged about 71% year-to-date. It is quoting at a significant premium to its past price-earnings multiple. Now, given that the lack of a huge premium to the present market price, investor participation in the open offer may not be significant.

