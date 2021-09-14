KNR Constructions sees investor confidence lifted by fresh contract in Telangana

The company also has been impressing with its quarterly performances. Revenue was up 54% year-on-year and significantly ahead of analyst estimates. Analysts at MOFSL had said that the reported revenue was 23% ahead of their estimates. Ebitda margin at 19.4%, too, had beaten expectations of about 18%. The performance indicated project execution to have gained momentum. This was primarily driven by HAM projects with the average operational efficiency in the range of 95% according to analysts. Unlike the previous year that saw a steep impact of lockdowns, the company was not seeing a major shortfall in workforce, and project execution was progressing well.