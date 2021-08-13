Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Kolte Patil's robust FY22 pipeline comforts investors even as Q1 earnings disappoint

Kolte Patil's robust FY22 pipeline comforts investors even as Q1 earnings disappoint

Premium
Kolte Patil aims to do upwards of 2.5msf of pre sales in FY22 and targets a 20% year-on-year increase over next few years. (File Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 10:25 AM IST Livemint

  • The company's has a robust pipeline of 7.2msf across Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Bengaluru, with a topline potential of Rs5,700 crore. The projects are expected to be launched in phased manner from 2HFY22 which will drive overall momentum for FY22

Covid-led disruptions weighed on June quarter performance of Mumbai-based Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. During the quarter, the company recorded sales booking of 0.40 million square feet (msf), down 53% sequentially. Sales value also halved to Rs249 crore, with collections falling 37% sequentially to Rs279 crore in Q1FY22.

Covid-led disruptions weighed on June quarter performance of Mumbai-based Kolte Patil Developers Ltd. During the quarter, the company recorded sales booking of 0.40 million square feet (msf), down 53% sequentially. Sales value also halved to Rs249 crore, with collections falling 37% sequentially to Rs279 crore in Q1FY22.

Yet, the stock was up 3% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Friday. Analysts say, the company's sales momentum is likely to recover as mobility restrictions further ease in Maharashtra, with its strong launch pipeline giving it a push.

Yet, the stock was up 3% on the National Stock Exchange in early deals on Friday. Analysts say, the company's sales momentum is likely to recover as mobility restrictions further ease in Maharashtra, with its strong launch pipeline giving it a push.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The company's has a robust pipeline of 7.2msf across Pune, Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Bengaluru. These projects are expected to be launched in phased manner from 2HFY22 which will drive overall momentum for FY22. According to the company's management, these projects have a topline potential of Rs5,700 crore. In addition, its 3.22msf of unsold ongoing-inventory is likely to drive the sustenance sales, analysts said.

Deriving confidence from upcoming launches, the management said that it aims to do upwards of 2.5msf of pre sales in FY22 and targets a 20% year-on-year increase over next few years.

Apart from that, the company's lean balance sheet and increased focus on the asset-light model is comforting, analysts said.

In 1QFY22, the company reduced its net debt by Rs29 crore.

"Kolte Patil has consistently maintained comfortable gearing with debt/equity in 1QFY22 at 0.30 times (FY21 debt/equity was 0.24 times). Given company's strong balance sheet position and robust project pipeline, overall outlook looks positive," analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a report.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Jabs uneven in India’s most populous districts

Premium

Tata looks to raise $1 billion for EV unit at $7 billio ...

Premium

Top Intel chip executive joins Tata firm as director

Premium

What went wrong with the launch of Isro’s earth watchin ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!