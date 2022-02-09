The stock of Mumbai-focused real estate firm Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd has been under pressure for the last five trading sessions. On Wednesday as well, the stock fell around 5% on the NSE in the morning trade. This, despite the company reporting robust earnings performance in the December quarter on 8 February.

Among the key highlights of its Q3 results were: Quarterly sales of 0.86 million square feet, up 56% year-on-year (y-o-y) and highest in the last seven years. Similarly, sales value at Rs561 crore, rose 77% y-o-y, a multi-year high. Further, net debt declined by Rs42 crore during the quarter and stands at Rs172 crore. With that, one of the key metrics the net debt-to-equity ratio declined to 0.91 times.

Commentary on launches was also upbeat. "We have a robust pipeline of launches for the next few quarters across our three core markets with aggregate saleable area of ~5.38 million square feet and aggregate topline potential of ~Rs. 4,600 crore," said the management in a press release.

Then what are investors in the stock worried about?

On 3 February, market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a show cause notice to the company asking for clarification in relation to Sebi's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements. Under these regulations, all listed companies are obligated to furnish compliance-related information.

In a press release dated 4 February, the management of Kolte-Patil said that the company is in the process of reviewing the show cause notice and taking legal advice on the matter.

Since 3 February, the stock is down around 10%.

Analysts fear that this may result in a penalty on the company. "The Q3 earnings numbers were not very different from the quarterly operational update that was released last month. So, in that sense, there is nothing surprising there. However, the Sebi notice is a sentiment dampener even though the penalty may not be significant," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.