Asset quality continues to be sound with net non-performing assets (NPAs) at less than 0.5%, in line with most of the leading banks. But the key differentiating factor in favour of the bank is its return on assets, which at 2.6% for FY24 is one of the sector’s best. This was aided by a solid net interest margin of 5.3% along with a high share of fee income at nearly 23% of total income.