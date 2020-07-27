MUMBAI: Kotak Mahindra Bank had battened down its hatches in the March quarter, sensing that the covid-19 pandemic would be challenging for it. That conservatism seems to have been stretched to the June quarter as well.

The private sector lender set aside ₹616 crore specifically towards pandemic risks during the June quarter, over and above the ₹650 crore it did in March quarter. Ergo, the 9% year-on-year fall in net profit is likely to be overlooked by investors.

The rise in provisions comes even as moratorium levels have fallen. As of June, 9.65% of its loan book was under moratorium, a drop from 26% in April. Adding to the comfort, the lender’s core operating metrics have improved as well. Net interest income grew at a healthy 18% and margins also expanded with a lot of help from growth in low cost current account and saving account deposits.

Indeed, depositors have faith in Kotak Mahindra Bank more than the bank has faith in its borrowers. Deposit growth was 34%, with much of it as improvement in CASA. Add the fact that the bank’s capital adequacy ratio is an enviable 22% and it is clear that the lender has enough money to take risks.

But it is not doing so. The bank’s loan book shrank 1.9% year-on-year and by a steeper 7.16% sequentially. The loan book contraction is a sign that Kotak Mahindra Bank didn’t find borrowers that approached it as a worthwhile risk to take. This is visible from the steep fall of 11% in loans to small and medium enterprises, hard hit by the pandemic. Further, the lender said it disbursed ₹4,500 crore to the government’s credit guarantee scheme for small borrowers up till 23 July. This shows that the bank is reluctant to lend to small business sans a sovereign credit guarantee.

The loan book contraction has also affected bad loan ratios. Gross bad loans formed 2.7% of its loan book, higher than 2.19% a year ago. In absolute terms, the bad loan stock increased by 22%.

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been one of the most conservative lenders and that caution is visible even in the June quarter. The lender is unlikely to disappoint investors in capital or even in its asset quality. What investors may need to watch out for is loan growth. Compared with peers such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank, the lender appears far risk averse. That does not augur well for balance sheet growth.

Investors may have to wait to see whether Kotak Mahindra Bank has erred too much on the side of caution.

