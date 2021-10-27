Kotak Mahindra Bank is ready to lend cautiously

The loan book expanded by a stellar 8% sequentially for the September quarter. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s loan growth was broad-based, although retail loans showed a faster growth rate of 20%. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd pointed out in their first cut on the bank that traction in home loans has been a big help for retail loan growth. Home loans, the safest credit class, grew by 10.5% sequentially. The bank was one of the first movers in bringing a festive-focused loan scheme wherein it brought down mortgage rates to the lowest in the industry.

