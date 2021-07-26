Keep calm and carry on seems to have been Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s motto during the June quarter (Q1). The second wave increased stress on its balance sheet, but the bank remained picky about lending.

The bank’s loan book shrank 2.7% on a sequential basis, indicating that it was not in a mood to accommodate borrowers amid an uncertain environment. The biggest drop has been in agriculture followed by unsecured personal loans. The only segments that showed sequential growth were home loans and those to small businesses.

View Full Image Holding on

On a year-on-year basis, the bank reported a healthy 6.6% growth in Q1 because of a low base. In Q1FY21, the bank had reported a contraction of 1.93% in its loan book.

Kotak Mahindra Bank is keeping its powder dry for lending opportunities on the hope that the second wave stabilizes in 2-3 months, CEO Uday Kotak had said in May. The sentiment was repeated on Monday by joint managing director Dipak Gupta. “Engines are running but the accelerator gets pressed once a reasonable level of comfort is reached," Gupta said in a media call.

The bank has been guarded on lending since the pandemic began last year, though its peers such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank exhibited more aggression. During Q3 and Q4 in FY20, Kotak Mahindra Bank did loosen up to lend and reported a more than 4% sequential growth in each of these quarters. That said, the bank still comes across as one of the most conservative lenders.

It is clear that the bank has not yet reached its comfort level for lending. One reason could be the increase in stress because of the second wave and a potential third wave. For Q1, loans where repayments were overdue for more than two months surged to ₹430 crore from ₹110 crore in Q4FY21. Gross bad loans too increased to 3.56% of loans from 3.25% in Q4. The bank saw collections drop during April and May, but these have since improved, according to the management. Even so, for the quarter as a whole, the pain is visible.

The upside is that the bank has received fewer requests to restructure loans this time than it did a year ago. Its total restructured book too is one of the lowest in the industry. However, the biggest comfort for investors is the lender’s provision cover. The bank holds an outstanding provision of ₹7,445 crore, which is 94% of its bad loan pile and has not dipped into its pandemic-related provisions.

Some investors may appreciate this conservatism, but others are growing impatient, as seen in the underperformance of the shares of the bank compared with the broad market so far this year. Kotak Mahindra Bank shares are down roughly 13% year till date, while the Nifty has gained over 12%. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd note that the bank lags peers in core income growth because of to its conservative lending. Net interest income grew 6% year-on-year; it was far behind that of other private sector lenders. Kotak Mahindra Bank’s premium valuations would remain under pressure until the lender sheds its reluctance on growth.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.