Kotak Mahindra Bank keeps calm in 2nd wave, but Street wants growth

It is clear that the bank has not yet reached its comfort level for lending. One reason could be the increase in stress because of the second wave and a potential third wave. For Q1, loans where repayments were overdue for more than two months surged to ₹430 crore from ₹110 crore in Q4FY21. Gross bad loans too increased to 3.56% of loans from 3.25% in Q4. The bank saw collections drop during April and May, but these have since improved, according to the management. Even so, for the quarter as a whole, the pain is visible.