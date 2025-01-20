Kotak Bank: Lower cost of funds prevents margin slide
Summary
- Slippages, the lead indicator of asset quality, has dropped sequentially to ₹1,657 crore from ₹1,875 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s standalone cost of funds has fallen quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 5.06% in the December quarter (Q3FY25) from 5.15% as it benefited from cutting the savings account deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 3% for balances under ₹5 lakh in October. Hence, the bank could marginally increase its net interest margin (NIM) to 4.93% in Q3 from 4.91% in Q2 despite the pressure on yield on advances. Some part of reduction in yield on advances was due to the loan book tilting towards higher secured lending that fetches lower rate than unsecured loans.