Kotak Bank: Lower cost of funds prevents margin slide

There could be some improvement in NIM as the bank’s acquisition of personal loan portfolio of ₹4,100 crore from Standard Chartered Bank is likely to be added to the books in Q4. However, the acquisition also carries risk of higher slippages in future as personal loans are unsecured. Considering that the bank could bring down the unsecured loans as a percentage of net advances q-o-q to 10.5% from 11.3%, the acquisition could at the most push up the overall unsecured loans as a percentage of net advances to the Q2 level, which is still relatively low versus some leading banks.