Kotak Bank trades at a discount to top private peers. A key ratio reveals why
Kotak Mahindra Bank's expansion in business has not translated into higher fee income. The reason could be a reduction in charges.
Kotak Mahindra Bank grew its advances and deposits by around 14% each year-on-year in the June quarter (Q1FY26). However, its general banking fees crawled up by just 1% to ₹1,808 crore, indicating that the expansion in business has not translated into higher fee income. The reason could be a reduction in charges on the asset side, like loan processing fees, as well as on the liability side, like service charges for bank accounts, in a bid to retain and attract new customers.