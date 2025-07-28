Some bad loan signs are emerging in goods transportation vehicle loans. As the management does not share segment-wise slippage amounts and provisions, it is difficult to gauge whether overall provisioning has peaked out. The sharp jump in provisions led to a 9% fall in profit before tax (excluding trading gains) to ₹4,161 crore. Going by the trend in fresh additions to gross non-performing assets (NPAs) or slippages that were up 22% QoQ to ₹1,812 crore and lower recoveries from old NPAs, the provisioning is likely to stay elevated in the near future.