Why Kotak Mahindra Bank is unlikely to be top investors’ choice among large lenders despite strong Q2

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone loan book grew 19% year-on-year to ₹5.5 trillion, excluding the twin impact of the acquisition of Kotak Mahindra Investments’ loan portfolio and loans against FCNR(B) deposits worth ₹16,110 crore.
Kotak Bank took over Kotak Mahindra Investments’ loan portfolio of nearly ₹9,600 crore at the beginning of Q2 to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s directions requiring the elimination of overlapping, non-specialized lending structures within a banking group. Since only the advances of Kotak Mahindra Investments were transferred to Kotak Bank, and not the liabilities, the bank is likely to have earned interest income of about ₹200 crore. Adjusting for this, net interest income (NII) growth would be about 13% year-on-year, versus 15.7%.