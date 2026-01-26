Margin dims Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 halo

Kotak has fared better than its fellow large-cap peers in a competitive deposit environment. Its 15% year-on-year deposit-growth was hot on the heels of its 16% growth in advances. Even as the bank pushed the pedal on consumer lending amid the GST recast-powered festival demand spike, the growth in its savings deposits (including sweep deposits, or ActivMoney) kept up pace. This has allowed Kotak to keep a lid on the credit-deposit ratio, which was maintained at a healthy 88.6%.