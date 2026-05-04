Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone March quarter (Q4FY26) results were buttressed by nearly one-third fall in credit cost to ₹536 crore. This was made possible by a sharp fall in fresh slippages (incremental bad loans).
Kotak Mahindra Bank needs to catch up with its peers in cost efficiency
SummaryThe pursuit of growth in safer, secured segments such as home loans is good for asset quality. However, it does not help in expanding NIM. Unsecured loans hold the key to better profitability.
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s standalone March quarter (Q4FY26) results were buttressed by nearly one-third fall in credit cost to ₹536 crore. This was made possible by a sharp fall in fresh slippages (incremental bad loans).
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