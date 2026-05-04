Kotak Mahindra Bank needs to catch up with its peers in cost efficiency

While Kotak is well placed on most parameters, there is room to improve on cost efficiency. Its cost-to-income (C-I) ratio fell by 160bps on-quarter to 46.7%, but is still far higher than 39.9% each for peers HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. The scope to reduce the gap in the C-I ratio is substantial for Kotak, even if the higher marketing expenses for brand building and uptick in the business acquisition-related costs in Q4FY26 are factored in.