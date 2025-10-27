Kotak Mahindra Bank’s poor dividend payout puts pressure on RoE
Despite strong asset growth and robust capital ratios, Kotak’s reluctance to raise dividends or deploy excess capital is keeping its return on equity well below peers like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI.
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s customer assets rose 13% year-on-year to ₹5.09 trillion in the September quarter (Q2FY26). Yet, its common equity tier (CET)-1 ratio remains a hefty 20.9%, only marginally lower than 21.5% in Q2FY25. CET-1, which includes core equity capital and retained earnings, is significantly higher than that of ICICI Bank Ltd (15%) and HDFC Bank Ltd (17%). This excess capital is a key reason Kotak’s return on average equity (RoAE) lags peers—at 10.4% versus a minimum of 14% for HDFC Bank , ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India Ltd (SBI).