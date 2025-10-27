To be sure, Kotak must improve its RoAE not just in H2FY26, but over the long term if it wants to bridge the valuation gap with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Kotak trades at a price-to-adjusted-book-value of 2.2x (after accounting for the value of subsidiaries) based on Motilal Oswal Financial Securities’ estimates for FY26, while the other two peers are at 2.5x.