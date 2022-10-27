What’s worrying Kotak Mahindra Bank investors2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 12:43 AM IST
The bank’s loan book increased 5% sequentially and 69% of the loans were on floating rates
The bank’s loan book increased 5% sequentially and 69% of the loans were on floating rates
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd’s shares have lagged broader markets. In the past one year, the stock has declined by 15%, while the Nifty Bank index has dropped 1%. Analysts reckon the valuations of the stock were pricey to start with. Second, the impending management change is said to be an overhang for the stock.