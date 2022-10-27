What’s worrying Kotak Mahindra Bank investors

On the flipside, overall deposits grew 3% sequentially. The current accounts and savings accounts ratio was muted at 56% versus 58% in Q1. “There are concerns on deposit traction as Kotak is operating at 90% loan-to-deposit ratio. Loan growth at 25% y-o-y is not sustainable. We expect it to drop to below 20%." said Krishnan ASV, institutional research analyst, BFSI, HDFC Securities. “To fix the deposit momentum, we believe the bank has to raise pricing of their savings accounts deposits, implying higher cost of funds," he said.