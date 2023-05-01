Kotak Mahindra Bank may find it tough to maintain Q4 margin1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 08:43 PM IST
Standalone net profit increased by 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) to around ₹3,500 crore. The bank’s NIM rose to a multi-quarter high of 5.75%, up 28 basis points from Q3.
Kotak Mahindra Bank saw healthy growth in March quarter (Q4FY23) net profit driven by expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and lower operating costs. Standalone net profit increased by 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) to around ₹3,500 crore. The bank’s NIM rose to a multi-quarter high of 5.75%, up 28 basis points from Q3. The higher mix of floating rate loans has helped in faster transmission of rates, aiding margin expansion.
