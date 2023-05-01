Kotak Mahindra Bank saw healthy growth in March quarter (Q4FY23) net profit driven by expansion in net interest margin (NIM) and lower operating costs. Standalone net profit increased by 26% year-on-year (y-o-y) to around ₹3,500 crore. The bank’s NIM rose to a multi-quarter high of 5.75%, up 28 basis points from Q3. The higher mix of floating rate loans has helped in faster transmission of rates, aiding margin expansion.

However, this could have its own drawback. “We argue NIM is near peak, and once policy rate hikes end in FY24, downward repricing of loans would drag NIM. At 79%, Kotak has the largest share of assets that reprice within a year," Nuvama Research said in a 29 April report. That said, the management expects to sustain NIM at more than 5% even with policy rate cuts.

It goes without saying that margin trajectory needs to be monitored in FY24. As banks chase deposit growth amid rising cost of funds, there would be pressure on NIMs for all banks, including Kotak. Note, in Q4, Kotak’s deposit growth stood at 16.5% y-o-y. Kotak’s focus on garnering retail deposits and 150-planned branch expansion in FY24 should help fuel the growth to an extent.

In terms of credit growth, Kotak saw 18% y-o-y growth led by healthy demand across segments in Q4. However, growth has been on a relatively lower side. “Pick-up in core deposit growth is key to lifting loan growth that normalized to 18% versus 23-29% over Q1-Q3FY23," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 30 April. In Q4, loan growth was mainly impacted due to weak corporate book. The management is upbeat on credit growth even as there are concerns on moderation in systemic credit growth in FY24.

Anand Dama, research analyst, Emkay Global Financial Services said, “While the sequential moderation in the bank’s credit growth is mainly due to weakness in corporate segment, slowly and steadily retail segments too could witness slowdown (in credit growth), going forward."

Accordingly, how growth pans out remains to be seen.

With NIM compression likely ahead, the scope for re-rating for the stock appears limited. Further, the lack of clarity on succession is seen as an overhang. So far in CY23, the Kotak stock has gained by 6%.

Post Q4 results, Jefferies analysts have tweaked earnings estimates. The brokerage feels valuations are at reasonable levels now, but still at premium to peer group and succession issues may have some overhang.

