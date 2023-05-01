Kotak Mahindra Bank may find it tough to maintain Q4 margin

In terms of credit growth, Kotak saw 18% y-o-y growth led by healthy demand across segments in Q4. However, growth has been on a relatively lower side. “Pick-up in core deposit growth is key to lifting loan growth that normalized to 18% versus 23-29% over Q1-Q3FY23," said analysts from Jefferies India in a report on 30 April. In Q4, loan growth was mainly impacted due to weak corporate book. The management is upbeat on credit growth even as there are concerns on moderation in systemic credit growth in FY24.