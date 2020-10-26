Kotak Mahindra Bank shrinks loan book to stave off pandemic risk

Kotak Mahindra Bank kept to its conservative approach amid a pandemic, choosing to shrink its loan book to stave off risk in the September quarter.

The private sector lender’s loan book shrank by a deeper 4% year-on-year in the September quarter compared with the 1.9% in the June quarter. The pattern of reduction was visibly towards more riskier credit. The lender’s loans to small businesses shrank by double digits for the second straight quarter. The book was down by 17% while unsecured personal loans and consumer durable loans dropped 15% year-on-year. The two segments that saw growth were tractor financing and agriculture loans, symptomatic of a sharp recovery in the rural economy. Home loans too grew at 4% given the relatively safe nature of them due to high collateral.

Even as the bank stayed off fresh lending to avoid risks, it seemed a bit more optimistic than it was in the previous quarter. Provisions made were ₹368.6 crore, down 62% from the previous quarter. Specific covid-19 provisions stood at ₹1,579 crore. Analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd noted that this indicates the lender’s asset quality is holding up well. That said, its provision coverage ratio shot up to 75.6% from 68.4% in the previous quarter.

Given the relatively muted provisioning need, net profit grew by a healthy 27% to ₹2,184 crore, beating market estimate. The bottomline growth was also helped by a healthy 31% increase in core interest income.

The private sector lender continued to keep its asset quality under check. Gross bad loans formed just 2.7% of its loan book, including those loans that were not labelled as bad due to a forbearance. An ongoing petition on compound interest in the Supreme Court has put a standstill on recognizing bad loans. The apex court has said that lenders cannot label a loan bad even if there has been a default post moratorium period. The six-month relief moratorium given to borrowers ended in August.

The lender’s stock gained 2% after the release of the quarterly earnings. Even so, the bank’s shares are still down 17% from its February highs. Investors may be comforted by the asset-quality numbers. However, the loss of growth that the lender had to witness to preserve asset quality may not be sitting well with the market.

Given its conservative approach towards risk, the only way Kotak Mahindra Bank can grow its book fast is through mergers and acquisition. Late Sunday, Bloomberg reported that the promoters of the private sector lender are in talks with those of IndusInd Bank for a possible merger. While the merger may bring growth, it remains to be seen whether Kotak Mahindra Bank will go down the road given its conservative outlook.

