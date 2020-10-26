Kotak Mahindra Bank shrinks loan book to stave off pandemic risk

The private sector lender’s loan book shrank by a deeper 4% year-on-year in the September quarter compared with the 1.9% in the June quarter. The pattern of reduction was visibly towards more riskier credit. The lender’s loans to small businesses shrank by double digits for the second straight quarter. The book was down by 17% while unsecured personal loans and consumer durable loans dropped 15% year-on-year. The two segments that saw growth were tractor financing and agriculture loans, symptomatic of a sharp recovery in the rural economy. Home loans too grew at 4% given the relatively safe nature of them due to high collateral.