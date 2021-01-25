Kotak Mahindra Bank wobbles on asset quality, but provisions give shield

That said, stress is palpable in the book since the bank reported a rise in its special mention accounts (SMA-2) as well. These accounts rose to ₹654 crore, from just ₹133 crore in the September quarter. To be sure, as a percentage of the loan book, SMA-2 accounts are still low at 0.31%. In a call with media after the results, the management said the provisions would take care of the risks that the bank anticipates right now. “We are seeing recoveries happening but it is still slow. The unsecured pieces (repayment) are taking time to come back," said Jaimin Bhatt, group chief financial officer.