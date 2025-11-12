KPIT Technologies: Strong deal flow, but can it keep the engine running?
Organic revenue dips as global automakers slow IT investments; KPIT banks on European deal and Caresoft-led diversification to offset impact amid margin pressure and muted growth outlook.
Midcap IT company KPIT Technologies, which has carved a niche in automotive software services, is set to bear the brunt of planned cuts in IT investments by automobile OEM clients. The company reported a revenue impact of around $65 million recently, of which $45 million stemmed from clients deprioritizing older programmes across the US, Asia, and parts of Europe, it said in its September quarter (Q2FY26) call.