Infrastructure giant Larsen and Toubro Ltd’s results and commentary provide key insights on the capex cycle. They show that revival in private sector capex will take a while, although its order book is amply bolstered by government projects. But here’s the catch—covid-19 is putting a spanner in the works in terms of labour availability as well.

“This year, there is no expectation of private capex return. Now with covid, if one was expecting it to return in FY22, even that will get further pushed down the road," an analyst with a multinational broking house said on condition of anonymity.

While there could be some economic activity around airports and its sub-segments, many other sectors are reeling from over-capacity and shrunken demand.

After the 2007-08 financial crisis, economic revival was powered by the private sector. This time, the private sector’s share of L&T’s order book comprises just about 20%, against 50% in FY10-12.

Hence, much of the burden in reviving the economy rests on the government’s shoulders. Also, some of the projects expected this year would be funded by global multilateral agencies, which could prove to be a silver lining since government finances are stretched. While some spending will come from power and the railways, in other segments, it is expected to be constrained.

That’s also the reason L&T postponed its guidance for the year, given the present operating uncertainty. Disruptions in operations are likely to persist throughout the first half.

Of course, its bulging order book will provide ample assurance this year. “L&T’s order book and revenues with a one-year lag are strongly co-related even when the capex cycle is weak. We believe, apart from the March-June 2020 disruption impact, it is possible that the government allocates finances to more pressing areas initially," said analysts at Jefferies India in a recent note to clients.

One hitch this year will be ramping up project execution. L&T has said it has resumed business at 90% of its sites, but labour shortages persist. At present, just about 40% of its workforce has resumed operations, and execution is slow.

Another hurdle will be managing cash and working capital. With low and uncertain payments, a gradual ramp-up in execution would be the way to conserve cash. On the other hand, L&T has been maintaining payments and contract fees to its vendors.

As a result, the firm has already seen a vast increase in working capital, which deteriorated from about 18% in FY19 to 23.7% in FY20. Of course, it raised additional finances in May and the sale of its electrical division to Schneider is pending, which would help it through the tough times.

“The balance sheet of L&T is most important, and keeping a hawk’s eye after receivables becomes important. This year is definitely a washout; full-year earnings will be down. It will matter when payments start coming back and when the government starts to make payments," said the analyst quoted above.

S.N. Subrahmanyam, chief executive and managing director, L&T said in a call with analysts, “A very good thing that has happened is the government has understood the problems... to ensure that the cash flow is maintained during these times as they knew that as an organization, L&T and maybe others too were doing a national duty in maintaining labourers and supporting them. This should help us in the next six to seven months as we go forward. Therefore, I feel there should not be any major problem with working capital beyond what it is right now."

Even so, L&T may just end up growing stronger due to the covid-19 pandemic. “The covid-19 situation presents challenges on multiple fronts for the EPC business, including order wins, execution, the working-capital cycle, etc. While we do not expect L&T to be completely immune to such challenges, the situation would be more challenging for various mid-size EPC companies. Thus, in the medium to long term, the company should be able to further consolidate its market share in India’s construction sector," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a note to clients.

But, for the economy, the picture is grimmer. Given the prolonged slowdown in manufacturing, and that private spending is expected to be back-ended, India’s economic woes may persist for quite some time. Only when L&T starts to see a pick-up in private-sector orders, will you see the economy turning upward in earnest. After all, private capital expenditure is better than public expenditure at providing the requisite fillip to growth. That’s now pushed behind for at least two years, according to analysts.

