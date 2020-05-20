L&T Infotech Ltd (LTI) reported strong performance for the March quarter. Its revenue grew 4.7% sequentially in constant currency, higher than Street estimates.

The growth was broad based. Except insurance, all business verticals clocked sequential revenue growth in constant currency terms.

Not surprisingly investors were enthused. The stock gained 7% in Wednesday's trade.

The company's performance is at variance with frontline IT firms which saw notable deceleration in headline growth rates, accentuated by covid-19 led disruption in March.

In comparison, LTI maintained double digit year-on-year growth rate. Constant currency revenue grew 17.4% from the year ago period. Growth for the full year stood at 14.2%.

“In a quarter where core geographies were impacted for almost a month, LTI delivered robust results," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note. “Most of the operational metrics (utilization, onsite-offshore effort mix, attrition, headcount) remained stable despite the impact of covid-19 during the quarter."

Operating margin expanded 50 basis points sequentially to 16.7%. Adjusted for donation to PM-CARES fund, the profit margin would be better.

The company does not have exposure to travel and hospitality, the sectors most hit by the covid-19 pandemic. It has limited exposure to retail.

The management's postponement of discretionary spends may, however, hit growth in the first half of the current fiscal. Clients in manufacturing, and energy and utilities may temper spending amid the demand slump. Last fiscal, these two verticals generated about a quarter of LTI’s revenues.

With some of the recently won large deals reaching steady execution stage and the company winning more contracts, expectations are LTI will withstand the current downturn relatively better than peers.

“We are also pleased to announce two large deals in Q4 with net-new TCV in excess of $100 million, culminating in a record eight large deal wins for us in FY20. With strong order wins, healthy revenue momentum and client centric growth strategy, we shall confront near term demand challenges and emerge stronger," said Sanjay Jalona, chief executive officer and managing director, LTI.

An analyst at a domestic broking firm estimates 4% dollar revenue growth for the company in the current fiscal. That will be a significant slowdown from FY20. But outlook for other IT companies is bleaker with most unable to gauge the likely impact.

The strong performance and relatively lesser impact from covid-19 will aid LTI stock valuations. At about 16 times, FY22 price to earnings multiple, the stock is valued on a par with Infosys Ltd and higher than HCL Technologies Ltd.

