MUMBAI: Shares of Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd gained 3.7% in Thursday's trade after the company's resilient performance in the June quarter.

Constant currency revenue grew 10.6% from the year ago quarter. From March quarter, revenue dropped 4.7%, in line with Street estimates.

Operating profit margins are largely stable, notwithstanding the sequential fall in revenue. Reported profit margin expanded 70 basis points from March quarter to 17.4%. The March quarter had one-time exceptional cost pertaining to contribution to PM Cares Fund for covid-19 relief measures.

Even adjusted for this, profit margin is largely stable, point out analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. The profit margin implies a largely stable dollar operating earnings on a sequential basis and sizable growth (up 19%) from the year ago quarter. In rupee terms operating earnings grew 2.1% sequentially and 29.5% from the year ago quarter.

This is commendable considering the noticeable impact of covid-19 on revenue. The company tempered expenditure. Direct costs dropped 1.7% sequentially. SG&A or the sales and general administration expenses declined 10.6%. “SG&A cost control was impressive (declined to 12.3% of revenue from 13.5% of revenue in March quarter)," analysts at Motilal Oswal said in a note.

All major business segments saw sequential decline in constant currency revenue. Manufacturing, energy and utilities saw double digit revenue declines, perhaps reflecting the pull-back of spending by clients. But the revenue fall at banking financial services and insurance, which together generate around 45% of the L&T Infotech’s revenue confined to mid-to-low single digits (constant currency revenue down 2-4%sequentially). This helped L&T Infotech contain overall revenue fall on a sequential basis.

The company will holdi an investor call later in the day where clarity on the business environment and future outlook will emerge. But the quarterly results statement indicate closure of a one large deal as well. The deal win is encouraging, especially given the company’s reliance on large contracts for sustainability of growth momentum. Analysts estimate L&T Infotech to report a dollar revenue growth of 5% in the current fiscal, one of the few companies to clock annual growth (the other exception being Infosys Ltd now).

While the stock valuations at 20 times FY22 earnings estimates are not cheap, positive growth momentum remains crucial. Ends

