L&T’s current order inflows spree is aiding stock revival

The recovery in the Larsen and Toubro (L&T) stock has gathered further steam thanks to increasing order inflows. Recently, L&T informed the exchanges that it has won multiple orders for its construction and mining business.

So far in the December quarter, shares of the company have rallied nearly 31%. The stock of the engineering and capital goods major is now only around 7% away from its pre-covid highs.

Investors were worried over the impact of pandemic on the company’s order book. But recent positive news on new orders has allayed those concerns to a large extent.

According to research house Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, Q3FY21 order flow should see 36% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth based on the orders worth ₹39,500 crore announced so far. If this robust order recovery continues in Q4, Jefferies expects order flows to be flat on a y-o-y basis compared to its earlier assumption of a 20% decline.

“Domestic order flow is 98% and augurs well for future margin outlook. We believe sharp infra/capex recovery is not on the cards for a while, but L&T’s ability to gain share should help it grow engineering and construction profits by double digits in the medium term," it said in a report on 15 December. Improvement in order book bodes well for the company’s margin outlook, which was another source of concern for investors.

In the absence of private sector capital expenditure, order inflows for L&T continue to be driven by public spending on infrastructure and allied activities. In a report dated 8 December, Emkay Global Research pointed out that overall tendering activity in the sector remained weak in November with L&T, alone bagging orders worth ₹11,000 crore from the National High Speed Rail Corp. and National Highways Authority of India.

So, any further slowdown in government capex could weigh on L&T’s order inflows. Apart from sustainability of order inflows, what also remains to be seen is a pick-up in the pace of execution.

Meanwhile, L&T is trading at a one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of 18 times on a consolidated basis, shows Bloomberg data. Accounting for the value of its stake in subsidiaries, this valuation does not seem very pricey, especially keeping in mind where the rest of the market is.

