L&T’s dividend is not very special, but its Q2 earnings are impressive

As it turns out, L&T announced a dividend of ₹18 apiece, which is at the bottom end of the Street’s expectations. Also, note that this works out to only around 20% of net sale proceeds from its recently-concluded deal with Schneider Electric. Investors will be clearly disappointed, although the company has said that the remainder of the proceeds will be used to de-leverage the balance sheet and also to refinance and restructure the Hyderabad Metro project. The company said in a media conference that it is also looking to use some of the funds for inorganic growth in its services segment, especially the financial services arm; while some will be deployed in the core engineering business as well.