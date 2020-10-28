L&T’s special dividend proposal raises hopes of better capital allocation

“Post-tax, the company would get around ₹12,000 crore, we are expecting the special dividend to be around ₹36 per share. For the stock to rise further, the special dividend has to be significant. We may see some correction in the stock, if they announce anything below ₹10 per share. However, valuation re-rating will depend on its capital allocation strategy and outlook on core business. The company is taking steps to reduce its focus in non-core business to allay investors’ concerns but it will take more time for these concerns to completely ease," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity.