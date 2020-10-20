L&T’s stock shows signs of life on likely bullet-train order

Larsen & Toubro's stock is all fired up after it emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the 237-kilometre C4 package of the prestigious Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed rail project. L&T’s financial bid for the contr is considerably lower than others, and above the minimum bid price. The stock, which has been meandering after the pandemic on concerns of order inflows, jumped 2.5% in trade on Tuesday.

No doubt, the likely order flow of the high-speed rail will alleviate some concerns on order inflows. Lately, the Street has been pencilling in a lower order book for L&T as private and public sector capital expenditures have been showing signs of slowing. The high-speed rail order could change that.

“This could eventually mean a positive surprise for our FY21 estimated order inflow expectations if the Letter of Award comes to fruition," noted analysts at Jefferies India in a report.

Note that L&T order inflows fell about 39% year on year (y-o-y). The second quarter’s order inflows tumbled even more sharply at about 67%.

“Highspeed rail order finalisation in favour of L&T holds significant as this will catapult the order inflow for the first half FY21 to ₹80000 crore (8% lower y-o-y) and help L&T to restrict the order inflow decline to mid-single digit with flattish order inflow in the second half," said analysts at Antique Stock Broking in a client note.

Besides, L&T’s cash flows are set to get a boost after it concluded the divestment of its electrical and automation division to Schneider for ₹14000 crore. This could shoulder L&T’s cash flows and bolster working capital, which has been a cause of concern during post the pandemic.

Further, the pandemic has also hit its execution, though the firm is reporting a gradual pick-up in manpower and execution. About 87% of its workforce is back on site. While social distancing norms are impacting productivity, the company expects things to normalise in the second half, which is a good sign.

Still, L&T is not out of the woods yet, though the worse seems to be behind. L&T’s core business seems to be on the recovery path and has orders in hand to the tune of ₹3 trillion. But the progress on execution needs to be monitored.

That said, the stock is down about 37% from its pre-pandemic highs. The Street is expecting things to turn around in the coming quarters, while the stock’s valuations appear to be at the lower end.

“L&T is trading at 1.3 times consolidated price to book value for FY23 estimates, giving downside protection, as even in FY21 return on equity will be 10% and should recover to 14% in FY23," said analysts at Jefferies India.

