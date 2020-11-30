L&T stock is out of slumber, but further upside depends on execution

After a long spell of lacklustre performance, the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) stock is back with a bang. From its 52-week low of Rs661 in March this year, the stock has reached Rs1,106, recovering more than half of its losses. Revival in L&T shares gathered pace in November with the stock rallying 19% so far in this month.

The Street is rewarding L&T for addressing concerns on multiple fronts, including order inflows and elevated debt, analysts said.

Lately, the capital goods major has been on an order-winning spree. Its most recent order win is for designing and constructing 47% alignment for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. “Order wins are already around 50% of FY20 levels (for core engineering, procurement and construction) while the strong pipeline of infrastructure segment tenders can lead to higher inflows versus FY20," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 22 November. L&T envisages a pipeline of around Rs6 trillion across segments and this provides visibility for 4QFY21 and FY22 inflows, the report added.

Investors were also bothered about the subdued margins of L&T’s infrastructure segment, which forms more than 70% of its order book. Analysts say the company is nearing completion of some low-margin infrastructure projects, so this concern should soon be out of the way. In Q2FY21, operating margins of this segment fell 80 basis points year-on-year to 6.4%. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Also, with the Schneider deal, investors have gained confidence that L&T is serious about reducing its exposure to non-core businesses, analysts said. L&T sold its electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, for Rs14,000 crore in an all-cash deal. Further, L&T’s decision to use Rs5,000 crore from the deal proceeds to repay debt, adds to comfort, they said. L&T’s consolidated total debt at the end of September quarter of FY21 stood at Rs1.49 trillion.

Apart from these, environmental, social and governance (ESG) worries relating to L&T’s defence business had emerged. In its recently published sustainability report, L&T clarified that it doesn’t manufacture explosives. Even though the defence segment contributes 3% to its order book, globally the focus on ESG practices is increasing, so this statement aids investors’ sentiment towards the company, analysts said.

“These positives are largely captured in the stock’s ongoing rally. We are in the last leg of this catch-up rally. Now, execution of recently bagged orders is the key. We expect execution to improve now that labour shortage issues are largely sorted. Investors also want to know the divestment plans for the loss-making Hyderabad Metro project. That is another non-core business, which investors want the company to hive-off," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage firm requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, the stock is trading at a one year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of around 16 times. Although valuations have improved, L&T’s PE multiple is still below its long-term average of 21 times, analysts said.

