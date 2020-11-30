L&T stock is out of slumber, but further upside depends on execution

Lately, the capital goods major has been on an order-winning spree. Its most recent order win is for designing and constructing 47% alignment for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. “Order wins are already around 50% of FY20 levels (for core engineering, procurement and construction) while the strong pipeline of infrastructure segment tenders can lead to higher inflows versus FY20," analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a report on 22 November. L&T envisages a pipeline of around Rs6 trillion across segments and this provides visibility for 4QFY21 and FY22 inflows, the report added.