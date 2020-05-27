With revenues and profits outpacing analysts’ expectations, Torrrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Q4 figures show the impact of pre-buying in the March quarter. While this is good, the pace of growth may be slower in the quarters ahead. The stock did not react positively to the good figures and slipped about 5% on slowing growth prospects.

Domestic revenue grew well at about 11%, thanks to pre-stocking in March before the lockdown. Sales in the US did fine, up 3% year-on-year (y-o-y), which again benefited from stocking, while the rest-of-the-world performance has been positive. Growth in some countries such as Brazil and Germany were a bit disappointing, though.

Torrent’s operating parameters were largely due to the fact that kept costs in control. While revenues were up about 4.8% y-o-y in Q4, Ebitda grew at a faster pace at 16% y-o-y. One of the reasons for the good performance has been a 15% y-o-y decline in research and development expenses. Other expenses such as employee costs and raw materials were also lower, adding heft to the bottom line.

Nevertheless, Torrent Pharmaceuticals has been banking on the Indian market to drive growth, which could disappoint investors. Fewer footfalls at clinics and hospitals due to covid-19 could slash its double-digit sales growth of the quarter. “While India growth should outpace the industry in the near term as demand for chronic drugs recovers from Q2, our concerns are dwindling volumes in key products even before Covid-19 struck. TRP’s premium valuation multiples are highly sensitive to India growth, and we see a scope for disappointment here," said analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

Besides, as some of its plants are under US FDA observations, the lack of launches in the near term in the US is likely to impact its growth rates in FY21. “The US business is expected to be under pressure in the near term given the regulatory challenges at the Dahej and Indrad facilities with a resolution unlikely until the end of CY21," said analysts at JM Institutional Equities in a note to clients.

Besides, in the past year with the run up in pharmaceutical stocks, Torrent’s stock price rose about 71% stretching its valuations even as growth rates could slow down. “While we like TRP’s domestic compounding story, the recent run-up leaves limited room for an upside," said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities. Needless to say, the stock’s valuation of about 43 times earnings is discomforting.

