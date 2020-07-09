Lacklustre inflation and IIP data to make way for further interest rate cuts

“Once the lockdown is lifted, pent-up demand may lead to an uncertainty in price levels, particularly in the core inflation category of the CPI. The current level of retail food inflation, which is ruling high since the last few months, is likely to remain sticky at this level for at least the first half of the current fiscal due to supply disruptions and low base effect. Amid the ongoing border dispute between India and China, coupled with supply disruptions of imports, a rise in the cost of imported goods from other countries could also stimulate additional inflationary pressures," Brickwork Ratings said in a report on 8 July.