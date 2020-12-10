Land licence fee overhang looms for Concor stock

MUMBAI: Shares of Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) have remained unmoved by the euphoria in the broader equity markets . The meagre 3% increase in the stock since October-end reflects that there has been no ‘catch-up’ rally whatsoever. As things stand, from its pre-covid highs seen in February on the NSE, the shares are down almost 32%.

From a near-term perspective, the outlook isn’t bad. Analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd, in a 9 December report, said, “EXIM rail container cargo is up 9% year-on-year in October-November 2020. October 2020 volumes were up 8% year-on-year...Concor volumes directionally mirror this trend. Our December quarter volume expectation is 6% year-on-year growth, which could see some upside."

While that augurs well, a key worry for Concor investors this year has been the issue of the land license fee (LLF). Indian Railways has revised the LLF charge for the company from 1 April to a fixed fee linked to the market value of land from a variable fee linked to its volumes. The company has 63 terminals, of which 28 are on leased land. The railways ministry has raised a demand of nearly ₹1,280 crore for FY21 for Concor’s 13 terminals. The company’s own estimate is much lower at about ₹450 crore. Analysts said the firm is contesting this and expects a resolution by March 2021.

“Uncertainty over LLF remains a biggest near term overhang on the stock," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. The broking firm said in a report last month, “Pending clarity we factor in Rs725 crore of LLF as mid-point between Concor and Indian Railways."

Even so, many analysts have a positive view of the stock. It also helps that valuations are not demanding, especially given the underperformance of the stock in 2020. “As volumes pick up, news of DFC (dedicated freight corridor) commissioning builds up and clarity around resolution of the LLF issue emerges, the stock should re-rate from current levels," said Jefferies. In general, analysts reckon, in the medium to long term, the commissioning of DFC bodes well for the rail sector and Concor would be a beneficiary of that.

