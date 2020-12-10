Land licence fee overhang looms for Concor stock

While that augurs well, a key worry for Concor investors this year has been the issue of the land license fee (LLF). Indian Railways has revised the LLF charge for the company from 1 April to a fixed fee linked to the market value of land from a variable fee linked to its volumes. The company has 63 terminals, of which 28 are on leased land. The railways ministry has raised a demand of nearly ₹1,280 crore for FY21 for Concor’s 13 terminals. The company’s own estimate is much lower at about ₹450 crore. Analysts said the firm is contesting this and expects a resolution by March 2021.