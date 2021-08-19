Large tech stocks drive Nifty IT rally, but midcap peers are real winners

Sharing the optimism, Kotak analysts said quality mid-tier firms can sustainably grow at a faster pace than quality tier-I as demonstrated by firm such as LTI in the past few years. Better growth prospects are also mirrored in their valuations. Some midcaps are trading at valuation multiples similar to large IT shares. In some cases, they even enjoy a premium. The one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) multiple of sector bellwether TCS is 30 times, according to Bloomberg data. Shares of LTI, Mindtree and Coforge Ltd are trading at a PE multiple of 33-35 times. “The mid-tier valuation premium relative to tier I may sustain, based on its relative outperformance (>500 basis points (bps) growth outperformance over FY21-24E as compared to 250bps earlier)," said the HDFC Securities report. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point. HDFC analysts said the year-to-date consensus earnings per share upgrades for this sector were led by tech midcaps.

