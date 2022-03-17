Large cap is the flavour of the volatile season

In this calendar year, the Nifty50 is down by about half a percent. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices have fallen by nearly 5% and 9%, respectively. In calendar year 2021, Nifty’s Midcap and Smallcap indices rallied 46% and 60%, respectively, outperforming Nifty50’s 24% gain. The reopening of the economy after the second covid wave and increased pace of vaccinations added to the optimism on these stocks. The gush of liquidity pumped in by global central banks last year is also said to have found its way into these stocks, analysts said.