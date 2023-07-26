Markets
For now, margin is the villain in L&T story
SummaryThe infrastructure behemoth fared well on most of the key parameters in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Further, the share buyback and special dividend announcement has also got them excited.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) investors could not be more pleased. The infrastructure behemoth fared well on most of the key parameters in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Further, the share buyback and special dividend announcement has also got them excited. On Wednesday, L&T’s shares closed 3.3% higher, and hit a 52-week high during trading hours.
