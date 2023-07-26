For now, margin is the villain in L&T story

So far, so good. But all stories have a villain. In this case, it is the core business margin. The wait for improvement continues here as the execution of legacy projects, increased staff cost and commodity costs weighed on operating performance. Despite the strong revenue growth, the project and manufacturing Ebitda margin fell to 7.4% in Q1 from 8.3% in Q1FY23. Ebitda is short for earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.